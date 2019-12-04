This easy chicken Kiev recipe is a classic! And it doesn't take long to create, making it the perfect mid-week option for the whole family.

Each tender chicken breast is infused with a rich garlic sauce which tastes delicious in this chicken Kiev recipe. An all-time classic recipe and easier to make than you think – add as little or as much garlic as you want. This recipe serves 2 people and will take 35 mins to cook. Each chicken breast is coated in a crisp, breadcrumb and Cornflake based coating which makes it extra tasty. Serve with new potatoes or homemade chips and plenty of fresh greens too. Chicken kievs are best made and eaten on the same day. You could prep the chicken breasts and store in the fridge uncooked until ready to cook if need be. Double the recipe to make it for a family of four.

Ingredients 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

50g (1 3/4oz) unsalted butter, softened

4tbsp parsley chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, crushed

Seasoning

50g (1 3/4oz) fresh white breadcrumbs

25g (4/5oz) corn flakes, crushed

2tbsp Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

1tbsp plain flour, seasoned with salt and pepper

1 egg, beaten

1-2tbsp vegetable oil

Method Mix together the butter, parsley, garlic and seasoning. Place in the freezer for about 15 mins.

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C / 400°F / gas 6.

Cut a pocket along the length of the chicken breast with a sharp knife. Spoon the chilled butter into the pocket of each chicken breast. Pull the cut chicken over the butter to cover.

Stir together the breadcrumbs, corn flakes and Parmesan. Dust the chicken in the seasoned flour, then the beaten egg. Finally roll the chicken in the breadcrumb mix.

Place on a baking sheet and cook in the oven for 20-25 mins,

Serve with potato wedges and peas and carrots.

