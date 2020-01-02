Enjoy a hot and spicy taste of southern India, with the flavours of coriander, cumin, black pepper and nutty mustard in this tasty chicken curry.

This chicken curry recipe is a great one to try if you want an authentic Indian curry that tastes even better than a takeaway. It’s cheap to make and really tastes great, plus you can freeze any leftovers too. Groundnut oil, onion and madras curry paste are used to create the spicy flavour of this traditional curry recipe and you can pick up the madras curry paste from your local supermarket. We’ve also added green beans, which are full of vitamin C, into this dish to give it extra colour and texture. What’s more, this recipe serves four people and only takes half an hour to cool, so it’s a great week night meal option that will fill up the whole family.

Ingredients 300g (12oz) basmati rice

1tbsp groundnut oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

750g (1lb 11oz) skinless chicken thigh fillets,

thinly sliced

75g (3oz) Madras curry paste

250g (9oz) green beans, trimmed

125ml (4½ fl oz) chicken stock

Method To make this chicken curry, cook basmati rice in a large saucepan of boiling, salted water, according to packet instructions. Drain and return to pan. Cover and keep warm.

Heat oil in a wok or large frying pan and stir-fry the onion for 5 mins until soft. Add the chicken and continue to stir-fry for 5 mins until chicken is golden.

Add curry paste and stir-fry for another minute. Stir in beans and stock. Simmer on a low heat for about 8 mins until sauce thickens slightly and chicken is cooked through. Serve in bowls with the rice.

Top tip for making Chicken Madras curry We’ve used this recipe in our credit crunch meal planner. Click here to go back to week two of the planner.



A cooling cucumber raita is the perfect side dish to serve with curry. Mix together 250ml (8fl oz) natural yogurt, 1/2 cucumber, grated or finely chopped, a large handful of chopped mint leaves and a pinch of salt. If grating the cucumber, squeeze out a little of the water before mixing with the other ingredients. Make the day before, if possible, and serve well-chilled with crisp poppadoms and mango chutney.

