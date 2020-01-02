Trending:

Chicken miso soup recipe

serves:

2

Skill:

easy

Prep:

15 min

Cooking:

10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 132 kCal 7%
Fat 1g 1%
  -  Saturates 1g 5%

This chicken miso soup recipe is super low cal but full of flavour! It's perfect at any time of the day and is a brilliant 5:2 diet option.

A chicken miso soup is a healthy, light soup using Japanese miso that’s perfect if you’re watching the calories or have a cold coming on. This miso soup makes a great low calorie snack or meal – at 132 calories per portion, you can enjoy this soup any time of the day! It’s really warming and full of delicious mushrooms and tender chicken – and if you like, you can also add noodles right at the end if you want it to be a bit more filling (bear in mind this will bring up the calorie count, unfortunately!). For a really flavoursome soup that’s so easy to make, this chicken miso option is such a good choice – plus it’s really easy to get your hands on miso so you’ve no reason to not give it a go! Love Japanese food? We’ve got loads more delicious Japanese recipes right here!

Ingredients

  • 2 x 15g Japanese miso paste sachets (we used Clearspring)
  • 1 chicken breast, skinned and sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ tsp grated ginger
  • 8 shiitake mushrooms, sliced
  • Dash of soy sauce
  • ¼ Savoy cabbage, finely shredded

Method

  • Pour 600ml (1 pint) boiling water into a pan and whisk in the miso paste.

  • Add the rest of the ingredients, except the cabbage, and simmer for 10 mins.

  • Stir in the cabbage, cook for 3 mins and serve.

Top tip for making Chicken miso soup

You’ll find miso paste sachets among the oriental or Japanese ingredients in the supermarket.

