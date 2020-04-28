We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chicken noodle broth is nutritious, warming and delicious! A classic homemade chicken broth with chunky vegetables and rice noodles is a healthy low calorie meal. It also makes a great low-fat lunch or dinner.

Garnish with herbs and serve with crusty bread. This chicken noodle broth recipe serves 4 people and will take 1hr in total to make. It’s a great way of using up leftovers in your kitchen cupboards and fridge. This broth can be frozen too if you have leftovers or have made too much and want to save some for another time. You can also store leftovers in the fridge in an airtight container or jar for up to 2 days.

Ingredients 2 free-range chicken legs

2 onions, peeled

2 large carrots, peeled

2-3 sticks celery, trimmed

1 bay leaf

A few sprigs of thyme and parsley

2 medium leeks, trimmed and diced

125g (4oz) rice noodles

Parsley leaves, to garnish

Bread, to serve

Method To start this chicken leg recipe put the legs in a large pan with one of the onions, one of the carrots and one stick of celery, roughly chopped. Add the bay leaf and thyme sprigs, cover with water and bring just to the boil. Cover and simmer for 45 mins.

Lift the chicken legs out of the pan and set them aside to cool. Strain the stock and discard the vegetables and herbs. Pour the stock – it should be about 1 litre (1¾ pints) – back into the pan.

Dice the remaining onion, carrot and celery. Add to the stock and bring to the boil. Simmer for 10 mins, add the leek, and when the stock comes back to the boil, break the noodles into the pan and cook for 8 mins until they’re tender.

Meanwhile, remove the skin and bones from the chicken legs and shred the meat. Divide it between 4 warm bowls, then spoon the soup over and garnish with parsley. Serve with bread.

Top tip for making Chicken noodle broth Top tip: For more flavour, add achicken or vegetable stock cube to the soup.

