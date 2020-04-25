We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This deliciously comforting easy chicken noodle soup will be welcomed all year round. There are no herbs or spices in this chicken noodle soup recipe, just tasty, fresh ingredients that provide simple flavour.

Choose which noodles to use from a variety available. We use vermicelli noodles but you can choose thicker ones if you prefer.

Use good fresh chicken stock if you can for maximum flavour. It’s extremely easy to make your own chicken stock by boiling up your leftover Sunday roast chicken with an onion, a carrot a few black peppercorns and whatever fresh or dried herbs you have to hand. Strain the stock and once it’s cold you can freeze it until you are ready to use in soups, stews and sauces.

Ingredients 225g chicken breast fillets, skinned

1tbsp olive oil

2 red peppers, de-seeded and sliced into thin strips

4 spring onions, trimmed and cut into thin strips

1.2ltr hot chicken stock

225g vermicelli noodles

150g baby spinach leaves

Method Cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the chicken and cook for 2-3 mins, stirring until just golden. Add the peppers and stir-fry for 1 min then add the spring onions and stir-fry for 1 min more.

Stir in the stock, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and bring up to the boil, reduce the heat slightly and add the noodles. Simmer for 4-8 mins see That’s good to know) or until the noodles are just beginning to soften. Add the spinach and heat until just wilted. Serve straight away in warm bowls.

Top tip for making Easy chicken noodle soup You will find different types of vermicelli in most supermarkets. Some are made from egg pasta and some from rice (the rice vermicelli being whiter). Cooking times will vary slightly depending on the type of vermicelli. Check packet cooking instructions. Alternatively use thin spaghetti.

