We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chicken souvlaki are a summer essential. Light, flavoursome and easy to prepare, what’s not to love?

What came first, the Turkish kebab or the Greek souvlaki? The debate rages on. Souvlaki is usually served in a pitta wrap but both dishes can be mercifully light in summer months! Our chicken souvlaki are best marinated overnight and while we think they are best served hot, leftovers are delicious too. We’ve opted for a trio of oregano, paprika and garlic but you could add chilli flakes for some heat too. Serve in warm pitta bread or flatbreads or with a substantial salad and you’ve got the perfect summer dinner. The chicken souvlaki can be cooked under the grill, on a griddle pan or on the barbecue. To make sure it’s cooked through, probe with a digital thermometer and if it reads 74C you’re good to go!

Ingredients 2 chicken breasts, roughly cubed

½tsp oregano

½tsp paprika

2 garlic cloves, sliced

zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 red pepper, sliced

1tbsp olive oil

to serve:

250g Total 0% Yoghurt

50g rocket

1 avocado, sliced

200g feta, crumbled

½ cucumber, sliced

pitta breads or flatbread

you will need:

wooden or metal skewers

Method Mix the chicken in the oregano, paprika, garlic, and lemon zest and juice. Leave to marinate for 2 hrs, or ideally in the fridge overnight.

Remove the chicken from the fridge and bring to room temperature. Roast or grill the pepper slices with a drizzle of oil plus seasoning, until lightly blackened, then set aside.

Thread the chicken onto skewers. Place under a hot grill or cook on a hot griddle for 10 mins, turning throughout. Serve with the roasted pepper, yogurt, rocket, avocado, feta and cucumber.

Top tip for making Chicken souvlaki If you’re using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 30mins to avoid them catching on the grill or barbecue

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week