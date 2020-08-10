Chicken souvlaki are a summer essential. Light, flavoursome and easy to prepare, what’s not to love?
What came first, the Turkish kebab or the Greek souvlaki? The debate rages on. Souvlaki is usually served in a pitta wrap but both dishes can be mercifully light in summer months! Our chicken souvlaki are best marinated overnight and while we think they are best served hot, leftovers are delicious too. We’ve opted for a trio of oregano, paprika and garlic but you could add chilli flakes for some heat too. Serve in warm pitta bread or flatbreads or with a substantial salad and you’ve got the perfect summer dinner. The chicken souvlaki can be cooked under the grill, on a griddle pan or on the barbecue. To make sure it’s cooked through, probe with a digital thermometer and if it reads 74C you’re good to go!
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts, roughly cubed
- ½tsp oregano
- ½tsp paprika
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced
- zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 red pepper, sliced
- 1tbsp olive oil
- to serve:
- 250g Total 0% Yoghurt
- 50g rocket
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 200g feta, crumbled
- ½ cucumber, sliced
- pitta breads or flatbread
- you will need:
- wooden or metal skewers
Method
Mix the chicken in the oregano, paprika, garlic, and lemon zest and juice. Leave to marinate for 2 hrs, or ideally in the fridge overnight.
Remove the chicken from the fridge and bring to room temperature. Roast or grill the pepper slices with a drizzle of oil plus seasoning, until lightly blackened, then set aside.
Thread the chicken onto skewers. Place under a hot grill or cook on a hot griddle for 10 mins, turning throughout. Serve with the roasted pepper, yogurt, rocket, avocado, feta and cucumber.
Top tip for making Chicken souvlaki
If you’re using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 30mins to avoid them catching on the grill or barbecue