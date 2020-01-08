Chicken stir-fry makes a tasty, healthy supper dish for any number of people. Whether it’s a speedy meal for one or two you’re after or a stir-fry recipe to feed the whole family fast, a stir-fry will always be well received. With a delicious mixture of ingredients you can choose whether to stick with simple fresh flavours or add a ready-made sauce such as sweet and sour, spring onion or black bean. Served sizzling hot with with plain rice or egg noodles this yummy supper is ready in 20 mins. Our stir fry recipes are always a good option when you’re short on time and don’t want to miss out on a supper full of flavour!

Ingredients 2 large green chillies

2tbsp vegetable oil

2tsp sesame oil

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

2.5cm piece root ginger, peeled and grated

75g whole almonds, sliced

450g chicken breast fillet, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 red peppers, de-seeded and chopped

100g shitake mushrooms

100g mangetout

6tbsp stir-fry sauce (optional)

A handful of fresh basil leaves to garnish (optional)

Method Slice the stalk ends from the green chillies. Carefully cut away the seeds and pith from inside the chilli without cutting the green part( rolling the chillies between your fingers will help release some of the seeds); discard the seeds and pith. Thinly slice the chillies, diagonally.

Heat both the oils in a wok and add the chillies, garlic, ginger and almonds. Stir-fry for 30 seconds – 1 min until just turning golden. Remove with a draining spoon and set aside.

Add the chicken and peppers to the pan and stir-fry for 4 minutes or until chicken is just golden. Add the mushrooms and mangetout and return the chillies, garlic, ginger and almonds to the pan. Continue stir-frying for a further 2 minutes . Season and add stir-fry sauce (if using). Heat through until sauce is bubbling and serve straight away garnished with fresh basil.

Top tip for making Chicken stir-fry Shitake mushrooms are available fresh and dried from some major supermarkets. The dried variety will need to be soaked prior to using (check packaging for instructions). Alternatively use chestnut mushrooms which are readily available.

