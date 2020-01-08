This chicken with black bean sauce is a delicious Chinese takeaway favourite that you can cook at home in just 20 minutes! This chicken stir-fry also contains a third of your recommended daily iron intake and a portion of veg and the tenderstem broccoli is both crunchy and delicious. Serve this dish up with either rice or noodles and you’ll have a really nice, filling dinner. Plus, if you’ve made extra, you can easily reheat it the following day for lunch.
Ingredients
- 400g bellaverde broccoli
- 30ml/2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 60ml/4 tbsp unsalted cashew nuts
- 4 chicken breast fillets, sliced
- 2.5cm/1in piece root ginger, peeled and grated
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 4 spring onions, trimmed and sliced
- 4tbsp/60ml Chinese cooking wine (or dry sherry)
- 6 tbsp/90ml black bean sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
To make this chicken breast recipe, wash and prepare the broccoli by trimming a little off the end of each spear. Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok, add the cashews and stir fry for 1 min or until they are golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Add the chicken to the wok and stir fry for 5 mins, or until pale golden. Add the broccoli and 3 tbsp water stir fry for a further 1 min, then cover and cook for a further 2 mins.
Remove the lid, stir in the ginger, garlic and onions then stir fry for a further 1 min. Add the wine or sherry and black bean sauce, followed by the cashews. Serve straight away with rice or noodles.
Top tip for making Chicken with black bean sauce
Just two spears of broccoli is all you need to tick off one of your 5-a-day portions of fruit and vegetables