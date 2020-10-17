We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Quick and simple to make, these chicory leaf with tomato salsa and blue cheese canapes are full of fresh flavour.

The chicory leaf with tomato salsa and blue cheese canapes are incredibly easy. They’re also a great way to impress your guests – they look fancy but require little time or effort. We love quick and easy canapes.

We’ve used blue cheese to kick an extra kick of flavour. If you’re serving vegans you could remove this or use a vegan cheese. Yes, vegan cheese does exist along with many other surprisingly vegan foods. Otherwise keep the blue cheese – we like Stilton but any good one will do. If you’ve got leftover cheese why not try one of our recipes using blue cheese.

Not only are these chicory leaf with tomato salsa and blue cheese canapes easy and delicious they are also very low cal. Each one is only 16 calories and is low in fat. No need to feel guilty if you help yourself to several!

If you struggle to find chicory, you could also use little gem lettuces. The inner leaves will be better as the outer leaves are a little too big for a mouthful.

Ingredients 2 chicory (also known as endive)

1 tomato, finely diced

1/2 red onion, finely diced

3 spring onions, finely sliced

Small bunch parsley, finely chopped

Juice 1/2 a lime

2tsp balsamic vinegar

50g blue cheese (we used stilton)

Method Separate the chicory into individual leaves, wash carefully and dry. Leave to one side.

Combine the tomato, red onion, spring onions and fresh parsley. Stir through the lime juice and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper, mix well and leave for 20 mins in the fridge. Remove and place the mixture in a sieve over a bowl to remove excess liquid.

Place a spoonful of the salsa into each individual chicory leaf and crumble some blue cheese on top of each one. You can then spoon over the lime and vinegar mixture if you like but be careful not to add too much liquid as it may drip.

Top tip for making Chicory leaf with tomato salsa and blue cheese canape Leave off the blue cheese for a vegan canape

