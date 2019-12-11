Chilli con carne is the affordable mid-week favourite that the whole family will love eating again and again. This recipe shows you how to make classic beef chilli.

This chilli con carne recipe is one of our favourite Mexican dishes. It’s great for families and students as it’s cheap and easy to make and comes with a delicious, spicy kick!

This recipe takes 1hr and 40 mins to make and is well worth the wait. Serving 4 people, this dish is perfect if you’re cooking a family meal or cooking for friends and family because it’s nice and filling – and there are also multiple serving options depending on what you fancy!

Serve this chilli con carne with rice, on top of tortilla chips or wrapped in soft tortilla wraps with guacamole and salsa. However you enjoy your chilli, this is classic Mexican dish that everyone will love! We’ve got loads more great ideas for mince recipes here.

Watch how to make Chilli con carne

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

2 onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1kg (2 1/4lb) lean minced beef

2 glasses red wine

1x400g can red kidney beans

2x400g cans chopped tomatoes

1 green pepper, roughly chopped

3tbsp tomato purée

2 red chillies, thinly sliced, or 3-4 tsp dried chilli flakes

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp ground coriander

1 stick cinnamon

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 beef stock cube

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large bunch coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Plain yogurt, sour cream or creme fraiche

Method Fry the onion and garlic in a large, heavy saucepan until softened. Turn up the heat and add the mince, cooking quickly until browned and breaking down any chunks with a wooden spoon. Pour in the wine and boil for 2-3 mins.

Add the tomatoes, green pepper, tomato purée, ground coriander, chilli, cumin, cinnamon, and Worcestershire sauce and crumble in the stock cube. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook over a low heat for about an hour, stirring occasionally until the mixture is thick.

Add the kidney beans and fresh coriander. Cook for a further 10 mins, uncovered, before removing from the heat.

Top each portion of chilli con carne with a dollop of plain yogurt, sour cream or creme fraiche and serve with rice, baked potatoes or crusty bread and a green salad.

Top tip for making Chilli con carne For extra kick, you can add 3tsp of finely-chopped jalapeno pepper to the onion and beef when you fry them. For more flavour, you can add a dash of cayenne pepper and a small amount of dried cloves to the seasoning. To get the most taste from your chilli, let it cool, then leave it in the fridge for a day or two so the flavours intensify.

[h2]How long will chilli con carne last in the fridge?[/h2]

The best part about making this easy chilli con carne is that you can make enough for lunch or dinner the next day as it tastes even better after a few days. It will keep in the fridge for 3-4 days - and can also be frozen for for up to 4-6 months. It's always a good idea to have a packet of frozen mince in the freezer as there's so much you can do with it and it will save you loads of time and money when you’re in a rush to make dinner.