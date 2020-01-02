The ideal party snack, these chilli Philly potato cakes are so easy to make and are really tasty – especially with some chilli-infused Philadelphia dip!

Made with potatoes, egg, spring onion and breadcrumbs, they can be rustled up with just a few ingredients in around half an hour.

A delicious alternative to chips – or great as a side with a fry-up!

Ingredients 600g floury potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

1 egg yolk

25g fresh coriander, chopped

5 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

100g fine dry breadcrumbs

1 tbsp vegetable or sesame oil

150g Philadelphia Light with Sweet Chilli

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp light mayonnaise

Method To make the potato cakes, cook the potatoes in boiling water until tender. Drain and mash until smooth.

Stir in the egg yolk, coriander, spring onions and lemon zest. Season to taste.

Mix well together and shape into about 16-20 small cakes. Put the breadcrumbs on a plate. Roll the cakes firmly in the crumbs. Heat the oil in a heavy based non stick frying pan and cook the potato cakes for 3-4 minutes on both sides or until browned and heated through.

Meanwhile make the sauce. Put the Philly and lime juice in a small basin and mix together. Add the mayo and stir to give a soft consistency. Serve the hot potatoes cakes with the Philly dipping sauce.

Top tip for making Chilli Philly potato cakes You could use regular cream cheese if you can't find sweet chilli flavoured or you could flavour it with your own herbs and spices

Click to rate ( 391 ratings) Sending your rating