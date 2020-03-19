Chimichurri sauce is the perfect accompaniment to beef and this chimichurri recipe can also be used as a marinade.

A recipe that originated in the South American country of Argentina, chimichurri is a sharp herby sauce traditionally served as an accompaniment to grilled meats. It’s a quick sauce to make and so simple to whizz together in a blender. You only need a handful of fresh ingredients – some you can even grow at home!

When you know how to make chimichurri sauce you have a dressing that can be used for so many meals! It’s cheap as chips to make, too.

Try serving chimichurri over steak, roast chicken or grilled fish fillets. If you want a chunkier sauce you can forgo the blender and simply combine the ingredients by hand. Easy!

Ingredients 2 garlic cloves, crushed

Small bunch coriander, roughly chopped

Small bunch parsley, roughly chopped

2tbsp white wine vinegar

75ml olive oil

Method In a mini blender, whizz up all the ingredients together until smooth. Taste for seasoning and serve.

Top tip for making Chimichurri sauce For a fiery kick, add one deseeded green chilli to the recipe.

