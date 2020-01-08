This Chinese prawn curry is deliciously flavoursome and works really well with special fried rice. Oriental curry sauces are usually less spicy hot than Indian ones so are good for more delicate flavours like fish and seafood. Use chunky white fish fillets in this recipe if you don’t like prawns.

Ingredients 500g headless unpeeled raw prawns

2tbsp light soy sauce

1tbsp rice wine or dry sherry

2tbsp Madras curry paste

1tbsp light brown sugar

2tbsp vegetable oil

2cm piece root ginger, grated

1 small onion, finely chopped

A small bunch fresh coriander, finely chopped

Method Wash and pat dry the prawns and place in a shallow dish. Mix the soy sauce, wine or sherry, curry paste and brown sugar together and mix into the prawns. Cover and chill for 2 hrs to allow the flavours to develop.

Just before serving, heat the oil in a wok or frying pan and stir fry the ginger and garlic for 5 mins to soften but not brown. Add the prawns and marinade along with the coriander and stir fry for 5-6 mins until the prawns are pink all over and cooked through.

Serve immediately in small bowls on top of freshly cooked rice.

Top tip for making Chinese prawn curry If you have more time, leave the prawns to marinate over night.

