This Chinese stir-fried spring greens side is utterly delicious. Packed with vitamins and minerals, spring greens are a great way to get your fresh veggie kick during the last months of winter and into the spring. This nutritious stir-fry is quick and easy to make an combines classic Chinese flavours. With garlic, chilli and ginger, there’s no chance anyone will be complaining if you whip this up for tea. Serve simply with noodles if you fancy a veggie supper.

Ingredients 2tsp sunflower oil

About 30g unsalted cashew nuts

½ a red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

1 fat garlic clove, peeled and thinly sliced

2.5cm square of fresh ginger, peeled and diced

2 heads of spring greens, stalks removed, leaves finely shredded (about 150g prepared weight)

3tbsp oyster sauce

Method Heat half the oil in a wok, add the nuts and cook them until they turn golden brown. Tip out of the pan.

Add the rest of the oil and when hot, add the chilli, garlic and ginger. Cook a few seconds, then add the greens and stir-fry for a couple of minutes, add a splash of water to the pan, cover and steam for 2 minutes.

Push the greens to the side, add the oyster sauce and bring it to the boil, mixing in the cooking juices. Then stir the sauce into the greens. Sprinkle with the nuts.

Top tip for making Chinese stir-fried spring greens This is a lovely side dish oraccompaniment to serve withcooked fish, chicken and rice.

