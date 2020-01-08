Tender chicken thighs in this Chinese-style chicken with vegetables and noodles recipe stay juicer than breast – and are less expensive too. Combined with classic Chinese flavours like garlic, soy sauce and spring onions, this quick meal is a real crowd pleaser. This delicious family meal also comes in at just £4.76, making it the perfect budget meal for during the week and for when you’re watching those pennies. The kids will love all the different colours and you’ll love knowing they’re getting a healthy dinner, packed with vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients 1tbsp vegetable oil

4 chicken thighs, skin taken off, chicken cut into strips

4 blocks (250g) medium egg noodles

3tbsp soy sauce

2 garlic cloves, crushed

½ each of a red, green and yellow pepper, deseeded and cut into strips

250g carrots, trimmed, peeled and cut into ribbons using a veg peeler

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and sliced diagonally

Method Heat the oil in a wok, add the chicken strips and fry for 5 minutes, to brown.

Meanwhile, pour boiling water into a pan, return to the boil, add the noodles and cook for 4 minutes.

Add 2tbsp soy sauce, garlic and peppers to the wok. Cook for 2 minutes.

Stir in the carrot ribbons and cook for 2 minutes.

Drain the noodles, add to the pan with remaining soy sauce and spring onions.

Top tip for making Chinese-style chicken with vegetables and noodles To make this even speedier try using pre-cooked noodles and simply warming them through in the pan at the last minute.

