This simple and tasty Chinese vegetable chow mein is a classic that you can easily make in the comfort of your own kitchen. This vegetable chow mein recipe serves four to five people, so it’s a handy dish to make for the entire family. You may be used to get this tasty dish as a take-away or at your local Chinese restaurant, but this homemade version is much healthier. The best part is that it only takes 20mins to make in total, so you can have a delicious meal on the dinner table in less than half an hour. Packed with a mix of vegetables including carrot, red pepper and oyster mushrooms, this dish is drizzled in groundnut oil and served with egg noodles for an Oriental feel. Serve this dish as a main on Chinese New Year or have as a speedy mid-week supper. This Chinese vegetable chow mein is also a great way to get everyone in the family eating more vegetables, and make sure you all hit those important 5-a-day goals. Because it only takes vegetables, this dish is suitable for vegetarians and for those who are trying to reduce their meat intake.

Ingredients 2tbsp groundnut or vegetable oil

125g packet oyster mushrooms, sliced

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

125g packet tenderstem broccoli, cut into pieces

1 carrot, peeled and sliced

1tbsp soy sauce

1tbsp rice vinegar

1-2tbsp oyster sauce

300g ready-to-use medium egg noodles

1 lime, to serve

Method Heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan. Add the veg and cook for 2-3 mins. Pour in the soy sauce, vinegar and oyster sauce. Add the noodles to the pan and heat through.

Serve immediately with some lime squeezed over the top.

Top tip for making Chinese vegetable chow mein If you want to add some meat to this dish, we'd recommend cooked chicken