This chocolate brownies recipe makes rich, fudgy brownies that come out perfectly every time.

Chocolate brownies are meant to be gooey in the middle and this simple chocolate brownies recipe tells you exactly when it’s time to take the brownies out of the oven to make them just right. The trick is to stop baking when they are firm but fudgy, as the brownies will continue to cook after they’ve left the oven. Add your favourite chocolates, flavours or other ingredients to the mixture. Try squishing them into the top, 5 minutes before they’re finished – to give this chocolate brownies recipe an easy twist. This easy chocolate brownies recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and it makes a batch of 24 brownies, so it’s perfect if you want to make them for a little family gathering or if you’re having friends round – they’ll love you for it!

Ingredients 200g dark chocolate

100g unsalted butter, very soft

250g caster sugar

4 large free range eggs, beaten to mix

1tsp vanilla essence

60g plain flour

60g cocoa powder

15cm square brownie tin or baking tin

Method Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. Break up the dark chocolate. Put into a heatproof bowl and melt gently in a pan over simmering water, making sure the water doesn’t touch the base of the bowl. Remove the bowl from the heat and leave to cool until needed.

Put the butter and sugar into the bowl of a food mixer and beat until fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla essence.

Spoon the cooled melted chocolate onto the mixture then mix in thoroughly. Sift the flour and cocoa powder onto the mixture and gently stir in.

When completely combined, spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and spread evenly.

Bake in the heated oven for about 20 mins until the chocolate brownies are firm to the touch but still a bit fudgy. The chocolate will continue to cook slightly for a few mins after coming out of the oven.

Remove the tin from the oven and set on a wire cooling rack. Leave the chocolate brownies to cool completely before cutting into pieces. Store the brownies in an airtight container and eat within 4 days.

Top tip for making Chocolate brownies These brownies are delicious eaten warm with ice cream.