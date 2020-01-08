Our easy chocolate buttercream icing recipe from the Primrose Bakery is the best. Top your cakes or cupcakes than with a rich and creamy chocolate buttercream. This classic recipe tops 16 regular sized cupcakes and makes a dense, rich chocolate buttercream that is bursting with chocolate flavour. It will take only 10 mins to rustle up this icing. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge but will need to be brought back to room temperature and mixed well before piping again. It only takes 5 ingredients to make this professional buttercream. If your family loves chocolate there is no better way to top your cakes or cupcakes than with chocolate buttercream!

Loved it? Here’s how to make classic buttercream icing.

Ingredients 350g 70% dark chocolate

225g unsalted butter, at room temp

1tbsp semi-skimmed milk

1tsp vanilla extract, good quality

250g icing sugar, sifted

Method Melt the chocolate in a bowl or plastic jug in the microwave until smooth and a thick pouring consistency. A general guide would be to heat at 30 secs intervals on medium, stirring in between, to avoid burning the chocolate. Leave to cool slightly.

Beat the butter, sugar, milk and vanilla with an electric hand beater in a bowl until smooth. Add the melted chocolate and beat until thick and creamy. Top your cake or cupcakes.

Top tip for making Chocolate buttercream icing If the buttercream looks too runny to use when trying to ice cupcakes or cakes, simply keep beating, this will thicken the icing and improve its consistency.

Click to rate ( 163 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week