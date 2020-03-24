All children love making these ever so easy chocolate cornflake nests.

These chocolate cornflake nests are made by just melting chocolate, butter and syrup together, this is an easy and simple Easter recipe. These little nests make great gifts for the children’s teachers and are perfect for kids’ parties at any time of the year. Decorate with sugar sprinkles, or Mini Eggs during Easter season. You can even press the mixture into one large round tin and then top with marshmallows and a few candles for a bigger birthday cake. This is one recipe that you can happily let the children make by themselves. Be prepared for lots of messy hands and faces! These chocolate cornflakes nests work well with Rice Crispies too. You can experiment with various cereals and see which ones you and your kids prefer to make these yummy no-bake treats.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

100g milk chocolate

50g butter

2tbsp golden syrup

100g cornflakes

Mini sugar coated Easter eggs

Method Break up the chocolate into squares and place in a plastic or glass microwave proof mixing bowl with the butter and syrup and heat in the microwave on 30 second bursts until melted, then stir until smooth (or place in a bowl over a pan of gently simmering water until everything is melted and smooth).

Add the cornflakes and stir with a spoon until they are well coated in chocolate.

Place 12 paper cupcake cases in a bun tin and spoon the mixture into the cases. Place in the fridge to set for 30 mins. Decorate with sugar eggs

Top tip for making Chocolate cornflake nests You can use any cereal you like to make these Rice Krispies and chopped Shredded Wheat biscuits are both good.

Click to rate ( 667 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week