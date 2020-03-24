These chocolate Easter biscuits taste as good as they look.

The whole family are going to love tucking into these mouth-watering chocolate Easter biscuits. These biscuits are so simple to make. They make delicious Easter gifts. Just pop into a gift box or wrap in a cellophane bag and tie with a seasonal ribbon. Treat the kids to these cute Easter biscuits – they only need 7 minutes in the oven and they’re really easy to make, so get the kids involved too. Each biscuit is packed with dark chocolate chunks and topped with more chocolate and Mini Eggs. Leftover biscuits can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days. If the biscuits get a little dry, pop into the microwave and warm on a low heat for about 10 seconds at a time. Serve warm with ice cream for a cheeky Easter dessert.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

75g dark chocolate chunks

100g butter

110g plain flour

1tsp bicarbonate soda

125g light brown muscavado sugar

1 medium egg

50g chocolate chunks

100g white marzipan

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/355ºF/gas 4.

In a small pan, melt together the dark chocolate and the butter. Transfer to a mixing bowl and leave to cool, then beat in the flour and bicarbonate of soda followed by the sugar and egg. Place 1 heaped tsp of the mixture, spaced well apart, on 4 non-stick baking sheets.

Bake in batches for 8 – 10 mins, the biscuits will rise up and then flatten out when they’re done.

Leave to firm up for a min on the trays then lift off and leave to cool completely on a wire rack.

Melt the milk chocolate over a pan of just-boiled water.

Roll the marzipan into small egg shapes, and place on the biscuits. Using a tsp, quickly drizzle over the melted chocolate.

Top tip for making Chocolate Easter biscuits Don't bother melting chocolate over a pan of simmering water. Just break it up and put it in the microwave on a low or defrost setting for a few minutes, stirring halfway through.

