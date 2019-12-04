Chocolate fondant desserts with melting molten middles are perfect for impressing friends at a dinner party and easy enough to justify making for a night in on the sofa.

This indulgent chocolate fondant recipe makes the perfect no stress dinner party dessert because it’s so much simpler than it sounds to make. The hot melting middle makes these chocolate fondant treats well worth the calories, and not too time-consuming to prepare either. Plus the soft cakey outside with an oozing melted chocolate middle makes these desserts look super impressive. So it will look like you’ve spent all night slaving away to get these puddings perfect, when actually they were ready in just a few minutes and with very little effort – win!

Prepare the fondant in just 20 minutes the night before your meal and then they just need 6 minutes in the oven to reheat. We recommend serving them in decorative ramekins dusted with icing sugar for a grown up treat. Or this recipe can work as a chocolate fondant mug cake – you can even add liquor, we recommend rum, to the melted chocolate. To balance out the rich chocolate taste, serve with some chopped fruit or a drizzle of single cream. We love it with strawberries and raspberries but you could go tropical and try some chopped mango too. We’re not going to force you to share them, as they are too good to not have as a midweek guilty indulgence!

Ingredients 100g dark chocolate

10g cocoa

100g butter

2 eggs

70g caster sugar

50g plain flour

½tsp baking powder

Method Lightly butter 6 ramekins.

Fill a larger saucepan half full with water, then place a small saucepan with the chocolate inside into the pan with water. Heat gently on the stove top. When the chocolate melts, add butter then remove from the heat and mix well together.

Whisk together the eggs and sugar. Once the mixture is pale, creamy and fluffy, fold into the chocolate. Add the flour, cocoa and baking powder and continue to fold until nice and even.

Divide the mixture between the 6 ramekins and chill for around an hour. About 45 mins into their chilling time, preheat the oven to 210ºC.

Cook for 6-8 mins until the tops resemble biscuits and are just beginning to crack.

Serve warm in the ramekins. Delicious with strawberries and fresh lightly whipped double cream.

Top tip for making Chocolate fondant Don't bother melting chocolate over a pan of simmering water. Just break it up and put it in the microwave on a low or defrost setting for a few minutes, stirring halfway through.