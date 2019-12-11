Chocolate fondue makes a divine dessert and is the perfect choice for chocoholics, plus it’s so easy to make!

Choose a good quality plain or dark chocolate with between 50-70% cocoa solids for a rich and silky smooth finish on your chocolate fondue which will also compliment the sweetness of the fruit or marshmallows you’re going to be dunking into it. Kids will absolutely love this one, and if you’re brave enough it’s a great showstopper to bring out at little ones’ birthdays! A few drops of peppermint extract or orange oil can be added to give different flavour or for a grown-up version add 2-3 tbsp liqueur or brandy to the hot cream and milk step of this chocolate fondue recipe.

Ingredients 150ml double cream

75ml milk

400g plain chocolate, finely chopped

Fresh fruit, mini muffins or marshmallows for dipping

Method Pour the cream and milk into a pan and heat gently until almost boiling. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate. Continue stirring until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth and thick.

Transfer the mixture to a fondue pot and set over a low flame or serve in a warmed heatproof bowl. If the chocolate fondue starts to set place the bowl over a pan of simmering water and stir until smooth. Skewer the fruit, mini muffins or marshmallows onto long handled forks and dip into the chocolate.

Top tip for making Chocolate fondue To chop the chocolate quickly, break into pieces and process in a food processor for a few seconds.