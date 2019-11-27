Learn how to make an impressive chocolate gateau with our classic chocolate gateau cake recipe. This step-by-step recipe is so easy to make and is the perfect dessert for sharing with friends and family.

This moist decadent chocolate gateau recipe is enriched with melted chocolate and also a little brandy to make it rich. You can use whisky or just milk if you prefer. It is covered with a smooth shiny chocolate icing that looks so stylish that it could have been bought from and expensive patisserie, so makes the ideal birthday cake for a grown up!

Ingredients For the sponge:

250g plain chocolate,

175g butter, softened

175g caster sugar

5 eggs, beaten

125g self raising flour

2 tbsp brandy or milk

For the icing:

175g dark chocolate

75g butter

75ml double cream

To decorate; chocolate shavings, curls or grated chocolate

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line the base of an 8 in round spring form cake tin with baking parchment

Break the chocolate into a heatproof bowl and place over a saucepan of gently simmering water and stir until it melts. (or melt in the microwave for 2-3 mins stirring occasionally)

Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and cream together with a wooden spoon until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs, adding a little flour if the mixture begins to curdle. Fold in the remaining flour with the cooled, melted chocolate and brandy or milk. Mix until smooth.

Spread the mixture into the cake tin and bake for 50-55 mins or until firm in the centre and a skewer comes out cleanly. Cool for 10 minutes, then turn out and cool completely.

Make the icing ; Break the chocolate into a heatproof bowl and place over a saucepan of gently simmering water and stir until it melts. (or melt in the microwave for 2-3 mins stirring occasionally) Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and cream until smooth. Pour over the top and sides of the cake, smoothing it evenly down over the sides of the cake.

Decorate with chocolate shavings or curls

Top tip for making Chocolate gâteau This cake can be made in advance and frozen without the icing. Just defrost completely then ice as before. Why not drizzle with contrasting milk and white melted chocolates