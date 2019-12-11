A chocolate log is the kind of decadent dessert that Christmas is all about and this Chocolate log recipe certainly doesn't disappoint.

This chocolate log recipe combines chocolate cream, lots of chocolate and vanilla all rolled up into a dessert. The result? A festive dessert that’s so delicious, you’ll want to have it over and over again. To make this chocolate feast, you’ll need 15 mins to prep it and another 25 mins to bake it. This recipe will serve six to eight people, but be warned, it’s so more-ish, everyone will probably want a second slice! To make it, you’ll only need three simple ingredients for the sponge – eggs, sugar and cocoa powder. For the chocolate log filling, you’ll need just a few more. A Chocolate log recipe is always a lovely bake to make, especially if you’re having friends over as it looks so impressive. Love cooking at Christmas? We’ve got loads more delicious Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 6 large eggs, separated

150g (5oz) caster sugar

60g (2oz) cocoa powder

284ml carton whipping cream

200g bar plain chocolate, chopped

Few drops of vanilla extract

Icing sugar and cocoa, for dusting

18 x 28cm (7 x 11in) Swiss-roll tin, lined with baking parchment

Method To make the log, Whisk the egg yolks with the caster sugar until the mixture is very light and frothy, and leaves a trail when the whisk is lifted out of it. Fold in the cocoa powder.

Whisk the egg whites until they are stiff, then fold them into the chocolate mixture.

Pour the mixture into the lined Swiss-roll tin and spread evenly out to the edges, taking care not to knock out too much of the air.

Bake the cake in the centre of a preheated oven at 180°C (350ºF, gas mark 4) for 20-25 mins, or until the cake springs back when lightly touched in the centre.

Remove the cake from the oven and turn it out on to a sheet of baking parchment, dusted with icing sugar. Leave the lining paper on the cake, and cover the whole thing with a clean, damp tea towel. Leave the cake to cool completely.

To make the filling, bring the cream to the boil and then pour it over the chocolate. Stir until the chocolate melts. Add vanilla extract to taste. Leave the mixture to cool, then chill it in the fridge.

Whisk the chilled filling until it’s light and fluffy.

Remove the lining paper from the cake and trim the edges. Spread the filling over the cake and then roll it up with the help of the baking parchment. Dust the top of the cake with icing sugar and cocoa, then transfer it to a serving plate.

Top tip for making Chocolate log This chocolate log isn't suitable for home freezing so you'll have to eat it all up as soon as possible!