This classic chocolate muffin recipe will make perfectly soft and rich in chocolate flavour muffins every time, so you can rest assured they will be a success with your friends and family.

This chocolate muffin recipe makes 12 regular sized chocolate muffins and will take about 55 mins to prepare and bake, so you can dig into these lovely little treats less than an hour from when you set off baking.

These chocolate muffins are ideal served cold with a cup of tea or warm drizzled in custard or with a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Or if you’re particularly indulgent, swap your morning cereal for one of these chocolate muffins with a handful of blueberries, raspberries and chopped strawberries on the side. Or you could even enjoy as a bake-off treat with this medley of berries topped with a squirt of cold whipped cream. And as this easy chocolate muffin recipe is so simple to make, you could even get the kids to help you make them – they’ll love the experience!

Watch how to make Chocolate muffins

Ingredients 250g self-raising flour

25g cocoa powder

2tsp baking powder

175g caster sugar (or 125g caster sugar and 50g muscovado sugar)

175ml milk

2 large eggs, beaten

100ml mild olive oil (or you can use sunflower oil if too strong-flavoured)

75g plain chocolate chunks

1-2tsp vanilla extract

Method Preheat the oven to 170C, gas 5. Line a 12-hole deep muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

Sift together the flour, cocoa and baking powder. Stir in the sugar. Add the remaining ingredients and mix lightly together.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared cases. Bake for approximately 20 mins or until golden and springy to the touch. Cool for 10 mins; transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

Top tip for making Chocolate muffins GoodtoKnow user, Rebecca says: 'I make muffins for a living and this is how I would make chocolate muffins. I've tried and tested this recipe and it makes the muffins really delicious.'