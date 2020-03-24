Chocolate mug cakes couldn't be easier to make, and are perfect if you fancy a little treat 'from me to me', as they're just the right quantity for one person.

Using your microwave you can whip one of these Mini Egg chocolate mug cakes in just five minutes from things you most likely already have in your cupboard. All you’ll need is some baking essentials like sugar and flour, an egg and some cocoa powder. For a fun Easter twist we’ve used Mini Eggs. Crushed up Flakes would be delicious, as would Smarties. You can enjoy these mini chocolate mug cakes just as they are, or you can treat yourself to an even more indulgent dessert by topping them with whipped cream or ice cream once they’re ready. They’ll be nice and warm so expect things to melt and mix together. If you’re feeling generous you could make these for friends or family by making everyone an individual mug cake. We think these Easter cakes are a fun project to do with kids, so they can add their own favourite treats to the mixture and pick their own mug.

Watch how to make Mini Egg chocolate mug cake

Ingredients For the chocolate mug cake:

5tbsp self-raising flour

5tbs caster sugar

1tsp coco

2tbs whole milk

1 egg

2tbs sunflower oil

Couple of drops of vanilla extract

6-8 Mini Eggs

Method Choose your favourite mug and add all the dry ingredients to the bottom. Mix together until you have an even-coloured powder. Add the egg, oil, milk and vanilla and stir well until combined and smooth.

Drop in a few Mini Eggs, reserving some for the top, and pop in the microwave.

Set your microwave to its highest setting and cook for around 3 minutes – it should puff up and over the top of your mug and be cooked right through.

When cooked top with your remaining Mini Eggs and enjoy!

Click to rate ( 26 ratings) Sending your rating