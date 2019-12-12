Heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Grease a muffin tin and cut large circles of pastry with your cookie cutter. Press the circles of pastry gently into the muffin tray and place in the fridge.

To make the brownie mix, melt the chocolate in the microwave in short bursts, stirring in between, then allow to cool.

In a large bowl, add the sugar to the butter and mix until light and fluffy.

Gradually add in the egg, beating after each addition. Add the vanilla essence and orange zest and juice.

Stir through the melted chocolate then add the flour and cocoa powder. Stir gently until combined.

Remove the pastry rounds from the fridge and spoon a small amount (around 1tsp) of mincemeat to the bottom of each round of pastry.

Top the mincemeat with a large spoonful of brownie mix, making sure you don’t fill it right to the top of the pastry.

Place in the oven and bake for around 20 mins until the brownie is firm to the touch and the pastry is golden.