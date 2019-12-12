That’s right a brownie and a mince pie – combined! The rich, orange-infused chocolate sponge brings a lovely new flavour to your traditional mince pies. The fruity twist to the brownie allows the sponge and mincemeat to blend together beautifully. Isn’t everything made better with a little chocolate?
Ingredients
- 215g ready made shortcrust pastry
- 125g ready made mincemeat
- For the brownie mix
- 100g dark chocolate
- 50g unsalted butter
- 125g caster sugar
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1tsp vanilla essence
- 40g plain flour
- 30g cocoa powder
- Zest and juice of one medium orange
- You will also need
- :
- A large scalloped cookie cutter
Method
Heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Grease a muffin tin and cut large circles of pastry with your cookie cutter. Press the circles of pastry gently into the muffin tray and place in the fridge.
To make the brownie mix, melt the chocolate in the microwave in short bursts, stirring in between, then allow to cool.
In a large bowl, add the sugar to the butter and mix until light and fluffy.
Gradually add in the egg, beating after each addition. Add the vanilla essence and orange zest and juice.
Stir through the melted chocolate then add the flour and cocoa powder. Stir gently until combined.
Remove the pastry rounds from the fridge and spoon a small amount (around 1tsp) of mincemeat to the bottom of each round of pastry.
Top the mincemeat with a large spoonful of brownie mix, making sure you don’t fill it right to the top of the pastry.
Place in the oven and bake for around 20 mins until the brownie is firm to the touch and the pastry is golden.
Serve slightly warm with a little cream.
Top tip for making Chocolate orange brownie mince pies
For a ligher bite you could try a blondie mixture with cranberries