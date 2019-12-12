Trending:

Chocolate orange brownie mince pies recipe

Holly Arnold

makes:

8

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Prep:

15 min

Cooking:

20 min

That’s right a brownie and a mince pie – combined! The rich, orange-infused chocolate sponge brings a lovely new flavour to your traditional mince pies. The fruity twist to the brownie allows the sponge and mincemeat to blend together beautifully. Isn’t everything made better with a little chocolate?

Ingredients

  • 215g ready made shortcrust pastry
  • 125g ready made mincemeat
  • For the brownie mix
  • 100g dark chocolate
  • 50g unsalted butter
  • 125g caster sugar
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1tsp vanilla essence
  • 40g plain flour
  • 30g cocoa powder
  • Zest and juice of one medium orange
  • You will also need
  • :
  • A large scalloped cookie cutter

Method

  • Heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

  • Grease a muffin tin and cut large circles of pastry with your cookie cutter. Press the circles of pastry gently into the muffin tray and place in the fridge.

  • To make the brownie mix, melt the chocolate in the microwave in short bursts, stirring in between, then allow to cool.

  • In a large bowl, add the sugar to the butter and mix until light and fluffy.

  • Gradually add in the egg, beating after each addition. Add the vanilla essence and orange zest and juice.

  • Stir through the melted chocolate then add the flour and cocoa powder. Stir gently until combined.

  • Remove the pastry rounds from the fridge and spoon a small amount (around 1tsp) of mincemeat to the bottom of each round of pastry.

  • Top the mincemeat with a large spoonful of brownie mix, making sure you don’t fill it right to the top of the pastry.

  • Place in the oven and bake for around 20 mins until the brownie is firm to the touch and the pastry is golden.

  • Serve slightly warm with a little cream.

Top tip for making Chocolate orange brownie mince pies

For a ligher bite you could try a blondie mixture with cranberries

