Looking for a mouth-watering chocolate orange cake? This super simple recipe tastes delicious with lashings of fresh cream.

Chocolate orange cake is the combination of all our favourite flavours in the world – think Terry’s Chocolate Orange but in sponge format! Or a jaffa-cake cake….We love the zesty freshness of the orange against the richness of the chocolate.

This dense, delicious cake is easy and quick enough to make with the kids at the weekend. Just make sure you get first dibs on licking the chocolate bowl though! If you’re looking for a classic chocolate cake recipe, try our exceedingly popular Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe.

Ingredients 4 large eggs

150g caster sugar

190g plain flour

50g cocoa powder

1 rounded tsp baking powder

100ml mild, light olive oil

Grated zest of 2 oranges

Juice of 1 orange

For the icing:

75g softened butter

175g icing sugar, sifted

100g plain chocolate, melted

25g plain chocolate, chopped

Orange zest to decorate (if desired)

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/Fan 160ºF/350ºF/gas mark 4. Line a 20cm (8-inch) round cake tin with lightly oiled baking parchment paper.

Place the eggs and sugar in a large bowl, over a pan of simmering water. Use an electric whisk to whisk the eggs until creamy and thick, enough to leave a trail when the whisk heads are lifted from the mixture.

Sift over the flour, cocoa and baking powder and gently fold in. When the flour is almost mixed in, add the olive oil, orange zest and juice and gently fold in.

Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 20-25 mins or until the cake is risen and spongy – the sponge should bounce back when lightly touched in the centre. Cool in the tin for 10 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

For the icing, cream the butter and icing sugar together with an electric whisk until fluffy. Add the chocolate and whisk again until smooth.

Spread the icing over the top of the cold cake, then decorate with the chopped chocolate. Serve in wedges decorated with orange zest if desired.

Top tip for making Chocolate orange cake Click to see our How to line a round cake tin video

