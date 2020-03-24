This delicious chocolate orange Easter cake is so easy to make at home and really does taste as good as it looks.

This chocolate orange Easter cake is great if you fancy pushing the boat out at the end of Lent. Serve up something a bit more luxurious than just a chocolate sponge for Sunday tea! The moist chocolate cake is flavoured with ground almonds, orange liqueur and has melted chocolate folded in to make it the most luxurious gateau possible! This Easter cake is bound to be appreciated by family and friends. Why not make this cake for a grown up birthday party too. Top with little flakes of edible gold leaf, glitter or chocolate stars or just top with an assortment of luxury Belgian chocolates? If liked you can use a coffee or almond flavour liqueur or brandy instead. This cake will take 45 to prepare and 1hr to bake. This Easter dessert serves 12 people making it a perfect option for sharing.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe

you will need:

275g plain chocolate

175g butter, softened

225g caster sugar

4 medium eggs

200g self-raising flour

1tbsp cocoa powder

175g ground almonds

Grated zest of I orange

2 tbsp Cointreau or orange liqueur

A few chocolate mini eggs, for decoration

Chocolate ganache:

300g milk chocolate

150ml double cream

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/ Gas Mark 4. Grease and line the base of a 20cm round, deep cake tin.

Break up 175g of the plain chocolate and place in a bowl over gently simmering water until melted (or microwave for 1-2 mins until melted). Allow to cool for 5 mins.

Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and beat with a wooden spoon or electric whisk until light and creamy in texture. Separate the eggs and beat the yolks into the butter mixture. Beat in the melted, cooled chocolate. Fold in the flour, cocoa powder, ground almonds, orange zest and liqueur.

In a clean grease-free bowl, whisk the egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Add a quarter of the egg whites to the chocolate mixture to help loosen it, mix in gently then fold in the remaining egg whites.

Spread the mixture into the cake tin and bake for 50 mins-1 hour until firm to the touch and a skewer comes out cleanly.

Cool in the tin for 5 mins then turn out and allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

To make the chocolate ganache; break the chocolate up into pieces and place in a pan with the cream, warm over a very low heat, stirring all the time until melted and smooth then pour into a bowl and chill until thick enough to spread. Whisk lightly until thickened.

To make the chocolate curls, melt the remaining plain chocolate in a bowl over gently simmering water until melted (or microwave for 1-2 mins until melted) then spread thinly on a marble board or the back of a cool metal baking tray. Allow to set without putting the chocolate in the fridge. Scrape a sharp knife at a 45 degree angle over the chocolate to make long curls

Spread the top of the cake with the ganache, then arrange chocolate curls and Easter eggs on top.

Top tip for making Chocolate orange Easter cake If you prefer, you can top this cake with a simple chocolate butter cream; just beat 50g softened butter with 2tsp boiling water, 175g icing sugar and 25g cocoa powder until creamy.

