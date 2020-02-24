If you love chocolate and you love pancakes, you’ll definitely want to try these chocolate pancakes with chocolate hazelnut spread for Pancake Day.

Our chocolate pancakes with homemade Nutella filling only take 15 mins to cook and this recipe should make about 8 pancakes depending on the size of your pan. The hazelnut flavours of the spread and the rich chocolate pancake work really well together – so well that you might think about having them for dessert instead of just on Pancake Day.

Ingredients 150g plain flour

2tbsp cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

1tsp ground cinnamon

2 med eggs

300ml milk

60g toasted hazelnuts

2tbsp golden caster sugar

200ml single cream

200g bar dark chocolate

Strawberries or raspberries

Method To make the pancakes Whizz flour with cocoa, salt, cinnamon, eggs and milk. Chill for 1 hr if you have time. Make eight 20cm pancakes.

To make the spread: Blitz hazelnuts with caster sugar until fairly finely ground. Bring cream to almost to the boil in a pan. Take off the heat, add dark chocolate in pieces, stir to melt, and then stir in almost all of the nut mixture.

Fold the pancakes into cones on plates. Spoon some choccy hazelnut spread. Serve with strawberries, or raspberries, and sprinkle with the rest of the chopped nuts, and dust with icing sugar.

Top tip for making Chocolate pancakes with chocolate hazelnut spread If you haven't got any chocolate spread you could always drizzle your pancakes in melted chocolate instead

Click to rate ( 14 ratings) Sending your rating