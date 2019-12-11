This easy chocolate pudding recipe is dark and sinful with a molten chocolate middle. These decadent chocolate puddings can be made with just a few ingredients and the recipe allows you to prepare in advance and bake quickly just before serving.

This chocolate pudding recipe works best if served hot, ideally as soon as they come out of the oven. Top off these chocolate desserts with fresh raspberries, strawberries or tinned peach slices, after baking, for a balance of fresh flavours. This will work well in the summer with a serving of ice cream or crème fraiche. For a winter warmer add double cream which blends seemlessly with the oozing hot chocolate sauce.

Ingredients 150g plain chocolate, broken into pieces

115g butter

2 large eggs

100g caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

25g plain flour

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Grease four ovenproof cups or ramekin dishes with softened butter.

Place the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl (add a pinch of chilli here if you want a spicy chocolate middle) set over a pan of simmering water and leave until melted. Remove from the heat and stir until smooth.

Whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla extract in a bowl using an electric whisk until very thick and pale. Fold in the chocolate mixture. Sift over the flour and fold in gently.

Divide the mixture between the cups or ramekins. Place on a baking tray and bake for 12-15 mins until risen and almost set – the puds should still have a slight wobble to the touch. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Chocolate pudding The puddings can be prepared up to one day in advance. Cover and chill in the fridge until required. Stand at room temperature for 30 mins before baking as above.