Our chocolate sour cream cake is under 400 cals per serving and tastes oh-so-decadent.
Free from refined sugars but not lacking in flavour, our chocolate sour cream cake is perfect for any chocoholic. Whether you’re looking for a twist on the classic chocolate sponge, or want to surprise a loved-one with a special birthday cake, this recipe is a real winner. The sour cream frosting helps balance out the natural sweetness, which comes from the maple syrup and milk. This cake recipe uses a combination of plain and rye flour, which not only boosts the flavour but it also improves the texture. If you would prefer, consider baking the cake batter in cupcake cases and topping with the icing. This is a good option for birthday parties or picnics. You’ll likely need to reduce the cooking time, so make sure you keep an eye on them!
Ingredients
- 100g plain flour
- 100g rye flour
- 1 ¼tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 1 ¼tsp baking powder
- 60g cocoa powder
- 3 large eggs
- 185g maple syrup
- 180g milk
- 75g coconut oil, melted
- for the sour cream frosting:
- 300g no added sugar dark chocolate (we like chocologic, available in Tesco)
- 300g sour cream
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- sea salt flakes, to garnish
- You will need:
- 3x 6 inch round cake tins, greased and lined with parchment
Method
Preheat the oven to 170C/Gas 3. Sift the flours, cocoa powder, bicarb and baking powder together in a large bowl.
In a large jug, whist together the eggs, maple syrup, milk and coconut oil until all combined. Slowly pour and whisk this in to the dry ingredients until you have a smooth batter.
Divide the mix into the 3 cake tin and bake for 25 mins, or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center. Leave to cook in the tins for 10 mins before turning out and left to cool fully on a wire rack.
To make the frosting, melt the chocolate in the microwave, or in a bain-marie and whisk in the sour cream and vanilla until smooth and glossy.
To assemble, place one layer of the sponge on a serving plate or cake stand, add ¼ of the frosting and smooth to the edges with a palette knife, repeat for the second layer and top with the final sponge. Using the remaining frosting coat the top and the sides of the cake. To finish sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt flakes.
Top tip for making Chocolate sour cream cake
Warm the sour cream slightly so the frosting doesn’t set too quickly