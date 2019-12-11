Our chocolate sponge cake is rich, indulgent and so easy to bake...

This classic chocolate sponge cake recipe is so easy to make and just perfect for sharing. Fill this chocolate sponge cake with cream and raspberries, or use our chocolate icing recipe for a really rich sponge cake. This delicious chocolate sponge cake will take around 1hr to prepare and make. Decorate with a quick, rich chocolate buttercream and top with heaps of fresh berries like raspberries or strawberries. You could also fill this cake with fresh cream to make it extra special and perfect for dessert. This cake serves around 8 people. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. If using fresh cream make sure you pop your cake in the fridge as soon as so the cream doesn’t have time to warm up and melt.

Love baking? We’ve got loads more delicious cake recipe ideas here.

Ingredients For the chocolate sponge cake:

175g (6oz) butter, at room temperature

3 eggs, at room temperature

175g (6oz) caster sugar

175g (6oz) self-raising flour

50g (2oz) cocoa powder

1tsp baking powder

½tsp vanilla extract

Forquick chocolate icing:

200g (8oz) icing sugar

50g (2oz) cocoa powder

200g (8oz) butter

1tbsp milk

1tsp vanilla extract

For a cream and fruit filling (optional):

125ml whipping cream

175g raspberries or strawberries

Method Grease a 20cm (8in) round or square cake tin and line with greaseproof paper. Top tip: Watch our how to line a round cake tin video



Preheat oven to 170°C (325°F, gas mark 3).

Cream the sugar and butter into a large bowl, beat until light and pale. Add the eggs one at a time and continue to beat until you leave a trail on the surface when the whisk is lifted (with an electric mixer, about 5 mins).

Sift the flour. Gently fold half the flour into the mixture. When it is well combined, fold in the other half of the flour along with the cocoa powder and baking powder. Stir in the vanilla extract.

Turn the mixture into the prepared tin.

Bake the chocolate sponge cake for about 30-35 mins or until a cake skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Turn out onto a wire rack and remove the greaseproof paper.

Turn the chocolate sponge cake upside down so the top becomes the bottom. Slice it horizontally and fill with whipped cream and fruit – raspberries or strawberries work well. You can decorate the top with more fruit.

Or, for die hard chocoholics, make our quick, chocolate icing. Use an electric whisk to beat together all the ingredients until you have a smooth, light icing. Use half of it in the middle of the chocolate sponge cake and the other half on top. Decorate with raspberries if you fancy.

Top tip for making Chocolate sponge cake This is our new and improved chocolate sponge cake recipe. Give it a try and let us know what you thought of it!