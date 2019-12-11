Make your own Christmas cake with our easy Christmas cake recipe. This simple, all-in-one recipe makes the perfect fruit base for your festive treat. This hearty Christmas cake will serve between 14-21 people and will take around 3hrs to prepare and bake. It’s well worth making this classic Christmas cake in advance so its got plenty of time to absorb all of the flavours from the mixed fruit and brandy. And if you’re trying to be good this Christmas, you’ll be glad to know that a slice of this mouth-watering fruit cake works out at only 242 calories per serving – yes, really! This tasty Christmas cake has been tested in the GoodtoKnow kitchen and is certainly a favourite. Once you’ve mastered this recipe you can get decorating with your chosen topping, be it traditional fondant and marzipan or royal icing or if you’re looking to keep it simple, don’t decorate this cake at all and serve glazed in a light drizzle of honey, golden syrup or warmed apricot jam.

Watch how to make Easy Christmas cake

Ingredients 3 large eggs

300g (10oz) plain flour

250g (8oz) butter, softened

250g (8oz) light muscovado sugar

1 tbsp ground mixed spice

Pinch of salt

410g jar of mincemeat

500g (1lb) dried mixed fruit

4 tbsp brandy

20cm (8in) round or 18cm (7in) square cake tin, lined with baking parchment

Method To ensure the cake is positioned centrally in the oven, put one of the shelves just below the centre of it. Set the oven to 140°C/280°F/Gas Mark 1.

Break the eggs into a bowl and add the rest of the ingredients, except for the brandy. Beat the mixture until smooth, then spoon it into the lined cake tin. With a wet hand, press the mixture into the tin and smooth on top, so that it’s level.

Bake the cake in the centre of the oven for 3 – 3.5 hours, or until the cake feels firm to the touch and a skewer comes out clean after being inserted into the cake.

Remove the cake from the oven and place the tin on a wire rack. Leave the cake to cool for about 15 minutes, then spoon over the brandy. Leave it to cool completely in the tin.

Remove the cake from the tin and peel away the lining paper. Wrap it in clean baking parchment and then foil, and store in a cool place for up to 3 months, until ready to cover with icing and decorate. If you’re planning to cover your Christmas cake in marzipan and icing, click here to follow our step-by-step guide.

Top tip for making Easy Christmas cake When unwrapping the cake to decorate, an extra couple of tablespoons of brandy can be spooned over it to add extra.