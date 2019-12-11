A Christmas chocolate log will make Christmas lunch extra special – it’s filled and carefully rolled with fresh cream and dusted in icing sugar for a really festive treat. The Christmas log mixture itself contains no flour or butter, so it’s really light and the simple cream filling is delicious. Watch our video to see how simple it is to roll a roulade – it’s easy when you know how, but seeing how it’s done and what to expert will help give you confidence when it comes to rolling it at home. This Christmas log looks so pretty when it’s sliced up that no one will even realise how easy it is to make. With a prep time of only 20 minutes, it couldn’t be easier to put together and then you have to just leave it to chill in the fridge until it’s time to dish it up and serve to guests!

Watch how to make Christmas log

Ingredients 6 large eggs, separated

150g caster sugar

60g cocoa powder

icing sugar, for dusting

300ml whipping cream

few drops of vanilla extract

20cm x 30cm Swiss-roll tin, lined with baking parchment

Method To make the chocolate log, whisk the egg yolks with the caster sugar until the mixture is very light and frothy, and leaves a trail when the whisk is lifted out of it. Fold in the cocoa powder.

Whisk the egg whites until they are stiff, then fold them into the chocolate mixture.

Pour the mixture into the lined Swiss roll tin and spread evenly out to the edges, taking care not to knock out too much of the air.

Bake the cake in the centre of a preheated oven at 180C, gas 4 for 20-25 mins, or until the cake springs back when lightly touched in the centre.

Remove the cake from the oven and turn it out on to a sheet of baking parchment, dusted with icing sugar. Leave the lining paper on the cake, and cover the whole thing with a clean, damp tea towel. Leave the cake to cool completely.

To make the filling, whisk the cream with the vanilla extract until it’s thickened enough to be rolled in the sponge.

Remove the lining paper from the cake and trim the edges. Spread the filling over the cake and then roll it up with the help of the baking parchment. Dust the top of the cake with icing sugar and cocoa, then transfer it to a serving plate.

Top tip for making Christmas log Our Christmas log isn't suitable for home freezing unless you just make the cake part first.