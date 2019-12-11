This spiced Christmas chutney is full of seasonal flavours – cloves, cranberries, ginger and cinnamon and is ideal for serving on Boxing Day with platters of cold cuts or cheese and biscuits.

Christmas chutney also makes a delicious gift for a foodie friend decorated with a festive ribbon and label or as part of a Christmas hamper. The flavour will improve considerably if you can leave the jars in a cool dry place for 2-3 weeks before opening. This Christmas chutney recipe only needs 30 minutes of prep time which isn’t a lot at all, and then it needs to cook for about 45 minutes. You might want to steralise your jars before you use them, just like you would before making jam so your Christmas chutney can sit happily for a few weeks after if you leave them unopened. It’s best to make this Christmas chutney ahead to really let the flavours develop, but we do understand it might be difficult to not touch it in the build up to Christmas! Love festive cooking? We’ve got loads more lovely Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 450g cooking apples, peeled, cored and chopped

450g firm pears, peeled, cored and chopped

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

125g sultanas

75g fresh or frozen cranberries

50g stem ginger, finely chopped

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

1tsp salt

Few whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

400ml malt vinegar

450g granulated sugar

Method Place the apples, pears, onion, sultanas, cranberries and stem ginger in a large pan. Stir in the orange zest and juice, salt, cloves, cinnamon and vinegar and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 mins until the apples and pears are tender, stirring occasionally.

Add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Boil the chutney for 20-30 mins, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and pulpy and most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove the cinnamon stick.

Spoon the hot Christmas chutney into clean, warm and dry jars and seal with airtight vinegar-proof covers. Label and store in a cool dry dark place for at least 2 weeks before eating to allow the flavour to develop and mellow.

Top tip for making Christmas chutney Wash the jars thoroughly in warm soapy water then rinse and leave to dry in a low oven for 10 mins before filling with the hot chutney.