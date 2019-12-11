Christmas dinner pie is always a winner during the festive season, and this mouth-watering Christmas pie has to be one of the best ways to use up your leftover Christmas food. It’s the perfect Boxing Day treat, serving around 6 people and taking just 1hr to prepare and cook. This delicious Christmas pie is layered with leftover turkey, ham, stuffing as well as veggies too like carrots, Brussel sprouts and red cabbage. The shortcrust Christmas dinner pastry pie keeps all of the flavours and juices neatly tucked inside ready for the big reveal. This Christmas dinner pie recipe uses a genius time saving cheat of readymade shortcrust pastry but if you prefer making your own go for it! Serve with plenty of gravy and watch this meaty pie disappear in seconds. Trust us, the whole family will love this tasty Christmas dinner pie…

Watch how to make Christmas dinner pie

Ingredients 500g shortcrust pastry

1 egg, beaten

200g braised red cabbage

200g sage and onion stuffing

200g baked ham

200g roasted carrots

200g cranberry sauce

200g cooked turkey

handful Brussels Sprouts, halved

200g sausgemeat stuffing

gravy, to serve

Method Lightly grease the base and outside of an up-turned 18cm round cake tin, line the outside of the base with baking parchment and cover the sides and edges with tin foil. Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6.

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to a rough 32cm circle. Place over the outside of the lined cake tin, fold the pastry around the sides to line the sides tightly and trim. Brush with egg wash and chill for 30 mins, then bake for 20 mins, keeping it upturned.

Collect and roll out the pastry trimmings into a 20cm circle and chill for 30 mins.

Once the pastry has cooled, carefully remove the cake tin, plug any holes with any extra pastry and begin to fill the pie. Spoon in the braised red cabbage, stuffing, ham, carrots, cranberry sauce, turkey, sprouts, sausage stuffing and top with the pastry lid.

Brush with egg wash, cut a cross in the centre of the lid and bake for a further 20 mins. Slice and serve warm with gravy.

Top tip for making Christmas dinner pie Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving again.