If you want to try a new festive pudding, this Christmas pavlova is a great alternative to the traditional pud.

This classic Christmas pavlova is topped mulled wine soaked orange slices, pistachios and pomegranate seeds – and, is bound to add a dash of sparkle to any festive celebration. Don’t worry if your meringue cracks – this will only enhance its appeal.

Ingredients For the Christmas pavlova

8 egg whites

450g caster sugar

4tsp cornflour

1tsp white wine vinegar

For the cream

4 egg yolks

45g caster sugar

2tbsp cornflour

250ml whole milk

1 vanilla pod

300ml double cream

For the decoration

200ml mulled wine

1 gelatine leaf

15g caster sugar

5 small oranges, peeled and sliced into 5mm (1⁄4in)-thick slices

45g pistachios, roughly chopped

45g pomegranate seeds

You will also need

A baking tray lined with baking parchment

Method Heat the oven to 180C/ Gas 4. For the meringue, whisk the egg whites to peaks, then continue whisking while gradually adding the sugar. Keep whisking until it’s very thick and glossy and feels smooth, then mix through the corn our and vinegar. Spoon onto the lined baking tray, creating a 25cm doughnut shape. Put into the oven and turn down the temperature to 120C/Gas 1⁄2. Bake for 2 hrs 30 mins, opening the oven door a couple of times to release any steam. Remove the meringue from the oven and allow to cool.

For the decoration, put the wine and gelatine into a pan and leave for 5 mins. Add the sugar and heat until the wine is steaming but not quite boiling. Remove from the heat and mix so the gelatine dissolves. Soak the orange slices in the wine for 25 mins. Drain through a sieve (discard the liquid), and put the orange slices in the fridge.

For the cream, whisk the egg yolks and sugar by hand until smooth. Add the cornflour and mix until combined.

Heat the milk in a pan with the seeds from the vanilla bean. Just before it boils, pour half over the egg mixture. Mix, then return to the pan over a medium heat. Whisk continuously as it thickens; keep mixing as it boils for 1 min. Remove the pan from the heat and quickly transfer the mix to a bowl. Cover the top with cling film pressed against the surface, and set aside to cool for 1 hr.

Remove the cling film and whisk to a smooth texture. In a separate bowl, whisk the cream to soft peaks, then fold the 2 mixtures together.

Peel the parchment from the meringue, place on a serving plate and spoon over the cream. Top with the oranges, pistachios and pomegranate seeds.

Top tip for making Christmas wreath pavlova with mulled wine For ease, bake the meringue in a big shallow casserole dish that you can take to the table.