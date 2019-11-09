Heat the oven to 160C, Gas 3. Put the dried fruit and mixed peel, brandy or rum and clementine juice in a pan over a medium heat, mix occasionally for 10-15mins until the fruit has plumped up slightly.

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in the eggs and treacle followed by the flour, ground almonds and spices followed by the fruit and pistachios.

Pour the mixture into the lined tin, bake for 3hrs until an inserted knife or skewer comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin then remove onto a cooling rack. Poke holes in the top and spoon 2tbsp of additional brandy or rum. Repeat this step each week leading up to Christmas.

To make the pistachio marzipan: In a food processor blitz almonds and pistachios until fine. Add the sugar, egg white and blitz until they clump together and can form a ball.

To decorate the cake: Warm the jam and spread over the cake. Lightly dust the worktop with icing sugar and roll out the marzipan to a 3mm thickness and smooth over the cake.

Next ice the cake. Reserve about 200g (7oz) of the fondant icing for the ribbon and the tag decoration. To create a marbled effect from the remaining icing colour a quarter red with the food colour. Roll the white and red icing into separate 30cm (12in) long sausage shapes, place the red on top of the white. Fold a third of the icing over itself and the other third on top. Roll back into a sausage shape and repeat the folding and rolling twice. Mould into a ball, dust the worktop with icing sugar and and roll out to a 3mm (3⁄4in) thickness and lay over the top of the cake. Smooth over the corners and trim off the excess.