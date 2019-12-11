Learn how to make classic Christmas pudding at home with our easy Christmas pudding recipe. Our Christmas pudding recipe comes with a handy step-by-step video to make sure your pud is just perfect on the big day.

This mouth-watering Christmas pudding recipe is brilliantly boozy too. It’s infused with Guinness and brandy which packs it full of flavour. Bejewelled with mixed dried fruit and spiced with ginger and mixed spice, this Christmas pudding really won’t disappoint your taste buds – plus it’ll look great on the table too. Make ahead of time so it’s got plenty of time to absorb all the liquids and flavours. This pudding recipe is cooked by using the traditional steaming method which will take around 5hrs on a gentle, low heat. Before serving, drizzle in brandy and carefully light a match holding it up to the pudding for a fancy Christmas dessert. Make sure the flames have disappeared before cutting and serving. Love festive cooking? We’ve got loads more lovely Christmas recipes right here!

Watch how to make Christmas pudding

Ingredients 750g mixed dried fruit

250g (8oz) dark muscavado sugar

60g (2oz) plain flour

150g (5oz) breadcrumbs

250g (8oz) shredded vegetable suet

1 level tablespoon ground mixed spice

1 level teaspoon ground ginger

2 medium eggs

200ml (7 fl oz) Guinness

pinch of Bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and salt

1.25litre (2pint) pudding basin, greased

3-4 tablespoons brandy, to flame

Brandy butter balls, to serve

Method Place the dried fruit, brown sugar, flour, breadcrumbs, suet and spices into a large bowl and mix well.

Lightly beat the eggs into the Guinness and add the baking powder, salt and bicarbonate of soda.

Stir the Guinness into the dry ingredients and mix well.

Spoon the mixture into the pudding basin, pressing down well so that it all fits in the basin. Cover with a layer of baking parchment, held in place with an elastic band.

Place the pudding in the top of a steamer, and steam for 4/½-5 hours, ensuring that the steamer does not boil dry. Remove from the steamer and leave the pudding to cool. Cover with fresh baking parchment and store in the fridge for up to 3 months.

Steaming is the best way to reheat the pudding, and helps the rich dark colour to develop. Steam the pudding for 1-2 hours to reheat thoroughly.

To flame, place the pudding on a warmed serving plate, place holly on top and place on table. Heat the brandy in a small saucepan and pour around the base of the pudding and ignite. Serve with brandy butter balls.

Top tip for making Christmas pudding Holly is very flammable, so its best to pour the brandy around the pudding, rather than over the top, so that the flames creep up around the pudding, but do not set the holly alight. Also do not try to carry a pudding while it is alight in case the flames blow back and burn you.

