These chunky Mini Egg cookies are really simple to make and taste delicious too.

With a sweet, buttery biscuit packed with melted, crushed Mini Eggs, these chunky Mini Egg cookies are a treat for the whole family. Roll each piece of dough into golf ball sized pieces for large cookies or you can make them even smaller for medium sized cookies, the self-raising flour in this recipe makes them double in size. The kids can help to knead the dough and crush the chocolate eggs too. If you don’t want your Mini Eggs to brown on top cover in greaseproof paper when baking. This recipe makes 8-10 cookies. These Easter biscuits will take around 20 mins to prepare and 10 mins to bake. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container on the kitchen side for up to 3 days. If they last that long of course!

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

100g butter

100g light brown sugar

1 med egg

200g self-raising flour

1 pack of Mini Eggs

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.In a large mixing bowl add all the ingredients (expect the Mini Eggs) and mix together using a wooden spoon or clean hands to form a dough.

Crush half a pack of Mini Eggs in a small cellophane bag using a rolling pin and add to the dough continuing to knead until they’re evenly spread through the dough.

Roll out golf ball size pieces of dough and pop onto the baking tray. Pat down a little to flatten and leave about a 2cm gap between each cookie as they’ll grow.

Once you’re happy with your cookies, push a few of the remaining whole Mini Eggs into the tops of the cookie dough.

Bake in the oven for 7-10 mins until golden. Leave to cool.

Top tip for making Chunky Mini Egg cookies If you want to make these cookes extra chocolaty swap 50g of the self-raising flour for cocoa powder instead, for chocolate cookies

