This churros recipe with velvety chocolate is deliciously naughty!

Churros are the Mexican version of our doughnuts. They come in long sticks that you can cover in sugar and dip in chocolate.

These mouth-watering churros are made by celeb chef Thomasina Miers. They’ll take around 1hr and 25 mins to prepare and cook which means you should start preparing them in advance so they’re ready when you plan on serving them.

This churros recipe makes around 16 churros in total which is great if you’ve got friends and family over as you can make plenty for dessert in one batch. These churros are best made and eaten on the day. But, if you’ve made enough, you could save the batter for another day. Just cover in clingfilm and store in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Serve your homemade churros with plenty of gooey chocolate dip. You could try other chocolates for the dip too like dark, white or milk.

Ingredients For the churros:

90g caster sugar

1tbsp ground cinnamon

125g plain flour

125g self-raising flour

a good pinch of sea salt

2tbsp olive oil

1L sunflower oil, for frying

For the chocolate sauce:

200g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), roughly chopped

50g milk chocolate, roughly chopped

2tbsp golden syrup

300ml double cream

You will also need:

A piping bag fitted with a large star-shaped nozzle

Method Mix the sugar and cinnamon together and set aside.

Make the chocolate sauce. Put all the chocolate in a heavy-bottomed saucepan with the golden syrup and cream and heat over a low heat, stirring continuously, to melt the chocolate, being careful not to let it burn. Alternatively, heat with short bursts in the microwave, stirring between each burst.

Sift the flours with a good pinch of salt into a metal or heatproof bowl and make a well in the centre. In a separate bowl, mix the olive oil and 450ml boiling water together, then pour into the well, beating it well with a fork to get rid of any lumps. The dough should be slightly soft and sticky to touch. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Fill a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan with the sunflower oil – it should be about one-third full. Heat the oil to 170°C or until a small piece of bread browns in less than 30 seconds.

Add the dough to a piping bag with a star-shaped nozzle and squeeze out churros directly into the hot oil, cutting them with a pair of scissors to the length you want. Be careful not to cook more than 3 at any one time, or they will all stick together. Fry for about 3 to 4 minutes until crispy and golden. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper. Sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar.

Reheat the chocolate sauce and pour into little cups for dipping with the churros.

Top tip for making Churros recipe with chocolate If you want healthier versions of doughnuts, try the Weight Watchers baked jam doughnuts

