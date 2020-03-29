Everyone loves a stack of sweet, soft French toast and we’ve taken things to the next level with a pecan crunch.

This pecan French toast is an indulgent fix for sweet cravings and Sunday morning brunch.

French toast typically requires ingredients like milk, eggs, sugar and bread – if you’re making a sweet one. For savoury versions you would of course leave out the sugar. You can use all sorts of delicious things instead of cinnamon on French toast if you don’t fancy it, or have run out in your store cupboard.

We love a pinch of ground cardamom or even a spoonful of vanilla essence in the batter instead when making pecan French toast. It’s best to use ground cinnamon for French Toast as it will mix easily with the sugar, if using, and create a lovely fragrant flavour to your finished French Toast.

Ingredients 2 large eggs

350ml milk

8 slices bread, we used Milk Roll for circular slices

butter, for frying

For the cinnamon sugar:

1tbsp caster sugar

1tsp ground cinnamon

For the pecan crunch:

50g pecans, roughly chopped

50g caster sugar

10g butter

To serve:

Mascarpone or cream

Method To make the cinnamon sugar combine both ingredients and mix well.

For the pecan crunch, melt the butter and sugar in a small pan until a caramel forms. Be careful this can catch and burn very easily. Tip in the pecans, toss through and pour onto a sheet of baking paper to cool. Break into pieces or roughly chop.

For the French toast beat the eggs and milk together until thoroughly blended and pour into a large dish.

Melt a small amount of butter in a large non-stick frying pan. Dip the bread one slice at a time into the egg mixture, and when it is well soaked but not soggy, add to the pan and fry for a couple of minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove to a plate, keep warm and continue with the remaining slices of bread.

Serve in a stack, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and pecan crunch. Add mascarpone or cream, if liked.

Top tip for making Cinnamon pecan crunch French toast Adding fresh nutmeg or vanilla to the egg mixture is also a delicious twist on this classic recipe

