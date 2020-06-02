We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This cinnamon toast with raspberries recipe makes a delicious breakfast or brunch to serve to family and friends overt the Easter weekend. We have served this with raspberries but you can serve with any fresh fruit you like – blueberries, bananas or strawberries, or just drizzle with chocolate spread.

This is a great way to use up leftover stale bread, and a good way to get the kids to enjoy more milk and eggs in their diet, they can even make this themselves – it’s a great way to feed starving children who have been for a sleepover too!

Ingredients 2 eggs, beaten

150ml milk

4 slices white bread

15g butter

1tbsp vegetable oil

2tbsp caster sugar

Good pinch ground cinnamon

200g raspberries

Method Beat the eggs and milk together in a large shallow dish.

Dip the bread briefly in the egg and milk mixture until it just soaks up some of the milk but is not too soggy.

Heat a knob of butter and a little oil in a frying pan until sizzling then fry the bread 1-2 pieces at a time until golden brown on each side.

Mix the sugar and cinnamon together and sprinkle over the bread and serve hot with the raspberries.

Top tip for making Cinnamon toast with raspberries You can make this with any left over bread, brioche or even sliced hot cross buns.

Click to rate ( 20 ratings) Sending your rating