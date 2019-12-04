This classic beef bourguignon recipe is sure to become a family favourite. This mouth-watering dish serves 4 people and leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving. You’ve never tasted beef like this before; the meat literally falls off the bone when it comes to serving. You’re going to enjoy every bite of this meal especially when served with new potatoes or mash and a handful of greens if you want to up your 5-a-day count. This meal makes the perfect Sunday roast alternative. Make this classic beef dish in your slow cooker and leave to stew for a rich tasting dish. If you don’t own a slow cooker you can cook in a casserole dish on a low-heat for the same amount of time – either way the flavour, texture and succulent meat will stay the same. A perfect winter warmer the whole family will love!

Ingredients 6oz chunk of streaky bacon

1tbsp olive oil

3lbs lean stewing steak cut into 2 inch cubes

1 sliced carrot

1 sliced onion

1tsp salt

1oz flour

1/4tsp pepper

1.25 pints of red wine

1tbsp tomato paste

3/4 to 1 pint brown beef stock

2 cloves mashed garlic

1/2tsp thyme

A crumbled bay leaf

18 to 24 small onions, brown-braised in stock

1lb quartered fresh mushrooms, sautéed in butter

Parsley Sprig

You will also need:

A 9-10 inch fireproof casserole 3 inches deep

A slotted spoon

Method Remove rind and cut bacon into lardons (sticks 1/4inch thick and 1.5inches long). Simmer rind and bacon for 10mins in 2.5pints of water. Drain and dry.

Preheat oven to 230°C/450°F/gas 8.

Sauté the bacon in the oil over a moderate heat for 2-3mins to brown lightly. Remove to a side dish with a slotted spoon. Leave casserole aside. Reheat until fat is almost smoking before you sauté the beef.

Dry the beef; it will not brown if it is damp. Sauté it, a few pieces at a time, in the hot oil and bacon fat until nicely browned on all sides. Add it to the bacon.

In the same fat, brown the sliced vegetables. Pour out the sautéing fat.

Return the beef and bacon to the casserole and toss with the salt and pepper. Then sprinkle on the flour and toss again to coat the beef lightly. Place casserole uncovered in the middle of preheated oven for 4mins. Toss the meat and return to oven for 4mins more. (This browns the flour and covers the meat with a light crust.) Remove casserole, and turn oven down to 160°C/325°F/gas 2.

Stir in the wine, and enough stock so that the meat is barely covered. Add the tomato paste, garlic, herbs, and bacon rind. Bring to simmering point on top of the stove. Then cover the casserole and place in lower part of pre-heated oven. Regulate heat so that liquid simmers very slowly for 3-4hrs. The meat is done when a fork pierces it easily.

While the beef is cooking, prepare the onions and mushrooms, leave them aside until needed.

When the meat is tender, pour the contents of the casserole into a sieve placed over a saucepan. Wash out the casserole dish and return the beef and bacon to it. Distribute the cooked onions and mushrooms over the meat.

Skim fat off the sauce. Simmer sauce for a minute or two, skimming off additional fat as it rises. You should have about 1pint of sauce thick enough to coat a spoon lightly. If too thin, boil it down rapidly. If too thick, mix in a few tablespoons of stock. Taste carefully for seasoning. Pour the sauce over the meat and vegetables.

Cover the beef bourguignon and simmer for 2-3mins, basting the meat and vegetables with the sauce several times. Serve in its casserole dish, or arrange the beef Bourguignon on a dish surrounded with potatoes, noodles, or rice, and decorate with parsley.

Top tip for making Classic beef bourguignon Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans or braised cabbage.

