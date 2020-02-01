We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This classic eggs Benedict with Hollandaise recipe is so easy to make at home and makes perfect poached eggs every time thanks to our simple technique! This recipe serves 6 people so perfect if you’ve got friends or family over for brunch. It will take around 35 mins to prepare and cook this recipe. Eggs Benedict is best made and eaten on the same day as it doesn’t keep particularly well in the fridge. The Hollandaise sauce however can be kept in the fridge for up to 2 days, but again is best served fresh for the best flavours.

Ingredients For the hollandaise sauce:

2 large egg yolks

2tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup (8 ounces) melted butter

Pinch of salt

Pinch of cayenne

12 slices (1/8 inch thick) Canadian-style bacon

For the eggs:

3tbsp white vinegar

12 eggs (at room temperature)

6 English muffins, split with a fork

Method To prepare the sauce: Bring a saucepan of water to a simmer. In a non-reactive bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, lemon juice, and ½ tablespoon of water. Place the bowl over the saucepan, making sure the bowl is not touching the water, and continue to whisk vigorously until ribbons form; be careful not to overheat the yolks or they will scramble. Remove the bowl and slowly drizzle in the melted butter, continuing to whisk until the butter is absorbed into the mixture. Add the salt and cayenne. Transfer to a ceramic serving bowl and keep on a warm place on the stove for up to 1 hour.

Place the split muffins on a large cookie sheet and toast under the broiler until golden brown. Transfer the toasted muffins to warm serving plates and place one slice of the bacon on each muffin half. Place a poached egg on top of the bacon and spoon the hollandaise over each egg.

