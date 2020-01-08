Pumpkin pie is a wonderful seasonal recipe and our easy, classic pumpkin pie is a real treat for Halloween, Bonfire Night, thanksgiving, or as a delicious pud to enjoy after a warming roast.

This traditional pumpkin pie recipe is delicious eaten warm with lashings of cream. We also love to serve it with a scoop of real dairy vanilla bean ice-cream too… we can feel our mouths watering just thinking about it!

Don’t know what to do with all of the leftover pumpkin once you’ve carved yours ready for Halloween? Well a classic pumpkin pie is one of the best ways to use up leftover pumpkin, especially when it’s in season in autumn.

Perfect for Halloween or Bonfire Night, this mouth-watering pumpkin pie recipe is best served sliced up and fresh. For this recipe we’ve tried topping it with a sweet cream mix and dusted with cinnamon for a warming seasonal taste.

This recipe serves 10 people, perfect if you’ve got the family round for dinner – or if you want some to save to enjoy later in the week! It should take around 2 hours and 25 minutes to prepare and bake this pumpkin pie – and you can trust us when we say it is well worth the wait!

We’ve added a wonderful twist to this tasty pumpkin pie recipe by adding raisins into the mix. The raisins add sweet bursts of flavour throughout the thick, rich pumpkin flavour and gives this classic recipe a fresh and modern feel. We like to make baking as easy, quick and enjoyable as possible, so our pumpkin pie recipe uses ready-made shortcrust pastry. But, if you’re up for a challenge, inspired by the Great British Bake Off, or simply enjoy baking and experimenting in the kitchen, you can make your own. Whether you choose to do it yourself or by ready-made pastry, this pumpkin pie recipe is sure to impress and make a truly tasty dessert for you to serve this season!

Watch how to make Classic pumpkin pie

Ingredients For the pumpkin pie:

450g prepared pumpkin or squash, peeled, deseeded, cut it into equal-sized pieces

1 medium egg

100-125ml milk

100g golden caster sugar

½ level tsp ground ginger

½ level tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla essence

6tbsp sultanas or raisins

For the pastry:

(or use 250g shop bought shortcrust pastry)

150g plain flour

pinch of salt

½ level tsp baking powder

60-75g fat (we used half and half butter and lard)

20cm pie plate, buttered

To decorate:

2-3tbsp maple syrup

300ml whipped cream

2tbsp icing sugar

pinch of cinnamon

Method Steam the pumpkin for 20-30 mins until tender (or put it in a bowl in the microwave with 1 tbsp water, cover and cook on High for 15-20 mins, until tender). Let it drain well, then mash it finely or rub it through a sieve. Set aside for the filling.

To make the pastry: Sift the flour into a bowl with the salt and baking powder. Rub in the fat and mix to a stiff paste with just over 2tbsp water.

Set the oven to 200C, gas 6. Roll the pastry out big enough to line the pie plate, trim the excess and decorate round the edge, using a fork.

Line the pastry with foil, fill with baking beans and blind bake for 10-12 mins.

Beat egg in a large bowl, and add milk, sugar, spices and vanilla. Stir in pumpkin and raisins.

Spoon the filling into pastry case. Bake for 20 mins, then turn the oven temperature down to 180C, gas 4 and bake for another 15-25 mins.

Once cooled slightly, brush with maple syrup. Dust with icing sugar and cinnamon and serve with whipped cream.

Top tip for making Classic pumpkin pie Vegetable marrow may be used instead of pumpkin but it must be well drained. Butternut squash is also a good alternative.