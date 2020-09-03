We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fruity, festive and delicious too – our clementine chocolates have all the flavours of your favourite chocolate orange with a posh finish.





Love chocolate orange? These clementine chocolates are so easy to make and super satisfying too. Simple and chic, these little treats make fantastic edible gifts. You could also pencil in some time with the kids and have some festive fun as they are safe for children to join in with. Our clementine chocolates are made using dark chocolate but you could use a combination of dark and milk if you prefer. You could also drizzle white chocolate over the dark for an even fancier finish. We decorated the chocolates with freeze-dried raspberries and some bronze crunch but you could opt for crushed biscuit, honeycomb or chopped nuts too.

Ingredients 4 Clementines

200g dark chocolate

To decorate

2tbsp Freeze dried raspberries

2tbsp bronze crunch

Method Peel and segment the clementines, being sure to remove as much of the white pith as possible.

Melt the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of boiling water, also known as a bain marie. You can also melt the chocolate in short bursts in the microwave. If making with children, adults should supervise this as the steam can be very hot.

Dip each clementine segment into the chocolate and then scatter over the raspberries or bronze crunch. You can alternate to get an even selection. You can use a skewer or spoon to get a full coating. Place the chocolate-coated clementine segments on baking parchment to set. This could take a few hours so it’s best to make them ahead of time. Alternatively, you could serve the chocolate in the middle of the table with the clementine as a quick chocolate fondue.

Top tip for making Clementine chocolates The Test Kitchen team also like to use these a festive cinema snack…

