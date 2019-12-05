These dainty Clementine posset with festive shortbread make the perfect ending to a festive meal.

Clementine’s are a great source of Vitamin C and have a fab festive flavour. If you want to make this posset at any other time of year, oranges, lemons or limes make great alternatives and blood oranges, too, when they are in season (usually late winter). These clementine posset’s are incredibly simple to make – they’ll need time to set, so make them in advance and you won’t need to worry as you’re making your Christmas dinner.

Ingredients 800ml double cream

150g caster sugar

zest and juice of 4 clementines

4tbsp spiced rum

for the shortbread:

100g lightly salted butter, softened

50g caster sugar

3tsp picked thyme leaves

150g plain flour

1⁄2tsp mixed spice

1tbsp granulated sugar

1tsp edible gold glitter

you will need: a festive cookie cutter; 6 glasses

Method For the shortbread, cream together the butter and caster sugar until pale and light. Mix in the thyme, flour and spice. Bring together to form a dough. Wrap in cling film and chill for 25 mins.

Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Roll out the dough to 1cm thickness. Cut out shapes with a festive cutter and place on a lined baking tray with the off cuts. Cook for 20 mins until golden.

While still hot, sprinkle over the granulated sugar and glitter, and after 5 mins transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Once cool, crush the off cuts and sprinkle 3tsp crumbs into the bottom of each glass.

Put the cream and sugar in a pan, gently heat while stirring, and simmer for 3 mins. Remove from the heat and stir in the zest, juice and rum. Pour into each glass and chill until set.

Top tip for making Clementine posset These also go well with a festive shop bought biscuit.

