Everyone deserves a tasty teatime treat every now and again and these sweet, coconut biscuits are the perfect recipe – and ready in no time!

Ingredients 100g (4oz) butter, softened

25g (1oz) cornflour

75g (3oz) plain flour

25g (1oz) icing sugar

50g (2oz) desiccated coconut

Method Mix the butter with the cornflour, plain flour and icing sugar, using your fingers. Form into small balls and roll each one in the desiccated coconut.

Place the balls well apart on a lined baking sheet and press down lightly with the back of a fork. Bake at 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4) for 15-20 mins until golden.

Top tip for making Coconut biscuits Top tip: To ensure the biscuits cook evenly, make sure they're all the same size and shape.

