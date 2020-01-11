Trending:

Coconut biscuits recipe

  Vegetarian

15 - 20

easy

cheap

10 min

15-20 min
-20

Everyone deserves a tasty teatime treat every now and again and these sweet, coconut biscuits are the perfect recipe – and ready in no time!

Ingredients

  • 100g (4oz) butter, softened
  • 25g (1oz) cornflour
  • 75g (3oz) plain flour
  • 25g (1oz) icing sugar
  • 50g (2oz) desiccated coconut

Method

  • Mix the butter with the cornflour, plain flour and icing sugar, using your fingers. Form into small balls and roll each one in the desiccated coconut.

  • Place the balls well apart on a lined baking sheet and press down lightly with the back of a fork. Bake at 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4) for 15-20 mins until golden.

Top tip for making Coconut biscuits

Top tip: To ensure the biscuits cook evenly, make sure they're all the same size and shape.

